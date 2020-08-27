Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.79

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.79 and traded as low as $51.40. Speedy Hire shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 104,454 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Speedy Hire from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $271.92 million and a PE ratio of 16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.79.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 5.54 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) by GBX 0.14 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Speedy Hire Plc will post 296.180027 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Chris Morgan sold 449,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77), for a total value of £265,082.87 ($346,377.72).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

