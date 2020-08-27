Spero Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,075 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,967% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,830,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 114,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 768.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 82,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $260.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPRO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

