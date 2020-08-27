Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $83.96

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and traded as high as $90.90. Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 615,300 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 156 ($2.04) to GBX 99 ($1.29) in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.88) target price (down from GBX 113 ($1.48)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 114 ($1.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.17. The company has a market cap of $366.99 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

