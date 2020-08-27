Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust (LON:SLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.17

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.17 and traded as low as $53.10. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust shares last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 673,438 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

In other Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust news, insider Michael Balfour bought 40,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £28,110.60 ($36,731.48).

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Company Profile (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

