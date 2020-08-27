State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,441 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 22.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $174.49 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.94 and its 200-day moving average is $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.36.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

