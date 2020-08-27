State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,047 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Thor Industries worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average of $83.30.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

