State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires Shares of 178,586 StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 178,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of StoneCo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 544,188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,844,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo stock opened at $48.90 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.