State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 102.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Guardant Health worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 1,093.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Guardant Health by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $943,144.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,168.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $483,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,468.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,032,720 shares of company stock valued at $751,382,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $95.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55. Guardant Health Inc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $100.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

