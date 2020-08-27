State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of United Therapeutics worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 139.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of UTHR opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $1,159,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,110 shares of company stock worth $27,332,296 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

