State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 27,607 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Smartsheet worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $53,772,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. AXA acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $3,076,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 62.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 63,095 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,162,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,825 shares in the company, valued at $30,834,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

