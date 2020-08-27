State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,988 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,635 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Signature Bank worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Signature Bank by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $95.76 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average is $105.16. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

