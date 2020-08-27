State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of HD Supply worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.17.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. HD Supply’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

