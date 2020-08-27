State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Landstar System worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

In related news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $135.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $136.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

