State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Aramark worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Aramark by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its stake in Aramark by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Aramark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARMK stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.45.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

