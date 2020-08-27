State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.45 Million Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,713 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,074 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Apache worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after buying an additional 3,694,392 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,789,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,898,000 after purchasing an additional 657,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apache by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 117,820 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apache by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,395,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 89,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,656,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.