State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.85 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of SYNNEX worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average is $107.38.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $635,861.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,823. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

