State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Ingredion worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4,767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,671,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,229,000 after buying an additional 7,513,853 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,709,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 44.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,675,000 after acquiring an additional 629,284 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 7,802.4% during the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 303,512 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ingredion by 732.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 243,631 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INGR opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.75. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

