State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.59 Million Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Erie Indemnity worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth $4,323,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 49.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

ERIE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $205.50 on Thursday. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $130.20 and a 52-week high of $223.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.33.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $657.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

