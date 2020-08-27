State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Penumbra worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $23,738,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,081,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85,123 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $10,746,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 324,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra stock opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.70 and its 200 day moving average is $183.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.13 and a beta of 0.72. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $241.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $1,175,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,003.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,216 shares of company stock worth $8,394,435. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.50.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.