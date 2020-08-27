State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Corelogic worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Corelogic by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLGX stock opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Corelogic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Stephens cut Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $253,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $162,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

