State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 37,576 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,576 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.65% of Caesars Entertainment worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

