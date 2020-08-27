State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,623 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Avantor worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Avantor by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,050,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,535,000 after buying an additional 1,706,772 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 538.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,199 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 54.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,625,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,755 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $38,272,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 206,522 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,072,477 shares of company stock worth $801,345,576 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.18. Avantor Inc has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.