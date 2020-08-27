State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Five Below worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 6.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $11,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 524,828 shares in the company, valued at $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $114.42 on Thursday. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Five Below’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.