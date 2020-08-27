State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,399 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,399 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Bunge worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 23.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bunge by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

NYSE:BG opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.83. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $2.57. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In other news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

