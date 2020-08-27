State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,956 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HE stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

