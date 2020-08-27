State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,146 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.