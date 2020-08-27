State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,607 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Devon Energy worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after acquiring an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.09.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

