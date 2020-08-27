State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 98,290 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 98,290 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Comcast worth $189,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,361,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,098,049. The company has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

