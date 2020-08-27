State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 195,399 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,399 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Chevron worth $141,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,458,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,902,000 after purchasing an additional 571,277 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.2% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 108,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 127,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 343,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.78. 7,462,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,125,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 177.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

