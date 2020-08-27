State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $329,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,389,877,000 after buying an additional 246,766 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,937,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,646,000 after buying an additional 172,998 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.82. 3,176,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.91 and a 200 day moving average of $286.83. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The company has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

