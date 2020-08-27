State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $155.17 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,434 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $155,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,170,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,765. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

