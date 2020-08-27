State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,258 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $188,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 6,598.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 70.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,327,655 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE traded up $44.06 on Wednesday, hitting $528.49. 7,738,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,434. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $533.70. The company has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

