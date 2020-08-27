State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $176,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,048,909 shares of company stock worth $318,887,753 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $351.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,493,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,882. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.61. The company has a market cap of $351.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $352.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

