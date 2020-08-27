Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,174,769 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical volume of 405,092 call options.

FB stock opened at $303.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.48 and its 200-day moving average is $213.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,137,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,538,212,000 after acquiring an additional 284,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

