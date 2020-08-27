Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Splunk Put Options (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,281 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 965% compared to the typical volume of 1,999 put options.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $216.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.58 and a 200-day moving average of $166.21. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $220.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $876,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,779,911.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $149,615.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,828.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $6,999,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Splunk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $5,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,831 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,701,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.12.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

