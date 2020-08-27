StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.57

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and traded as high as $19.30. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 5,405 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. National Securities started coverage on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 105.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

