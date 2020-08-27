Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Shares Up 14.3%

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB)’s share price shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 65,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 82,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and a PE ratio of -9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the CNE/Captain and Taylor Brook deposits comprising 158 claims; and the CNE mining lease located in the Bathurst base metal mining camp, New Brunswick.

