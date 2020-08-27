Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 2,904 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,909,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,168,523. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $98.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

