Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 38.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 119.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 49,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI opened at $146.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.