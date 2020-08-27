Suncoast Equity Management Buys 2,512 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 4.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

HON stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.31. 3,427,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

