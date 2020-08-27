Suncoast Equity Management Has $36.49 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,823 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 6.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,327,655 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $44.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,738,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,434. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $533.70. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.08 and its 200 day moving average is $383.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

