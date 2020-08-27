SuperCom (SPCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd.

SuperCom stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

