SustainCo (CVE:SMS) Shares Down 3.3%

SustainCo Inc (CVE:SMS)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.15. 13,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 36,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $552,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -5.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07.

SustainCo Company Profile (CVE:SMS)

SustainCo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure solutions and services in Canada. The company develops intelligent building technology, including the integration of disparate building systems for the provision of building automation and controls, HVAC mechanical services, real-time performance monitoring, and energy efficient retrofit and solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for SustainCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SustainCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.