Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,200 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of GATX worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,063,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,076,000 after purchasing an additional 96,990 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in GATX by 24.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,622,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,484,000 after purchasing an additional 323,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GATX by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GATX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $387,252.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,588.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $389,124.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.25.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

