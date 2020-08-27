Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of ViaSat worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the first quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 123.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 121.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 790.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma bought 2,556,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $3,700,402.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,995.50 and a beta of 1.12.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

