Swiss National Bank Buys 42,200 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Dana worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dana by 3,775.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 311.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dana by 22.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dana during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upgraded Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 2.54. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

