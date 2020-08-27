Swiss National Bank Purchases 25,600 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

NYSE HWC opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.