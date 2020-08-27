Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,700 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

LGND opened at $105.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.60. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,012. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

