Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report sales of $470.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.00 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $490.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

SNV stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,080,000 after buying an additional 2,613,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,701 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,384 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $20,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.