TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) vs. ChineseInvestors.com (NYSE:CIIX) Critical Comparison

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TAL Education Group and ChineseInvestors.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group 0.15% 0.21% 0.09% ChineseInvestors.com -171.32% N/A -297.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TAL Education Group and ChineseInvestors.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 1 0 9 0 2.80 ChineseInvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

TAL Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $68.43, indicating a potential downside of 10.87%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than ChineseInvestors.com.

Volatility and Risk

TAL Education Group has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChineseInvestors.com has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAL Education Group and ChineseInvestors.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $3.27 billion 13.30 -$110.19 million ($0.19) -404.11 ChineseInvestors.com $6.48 million 0.29 -$10.19 million N/A N/A

ChineseInvestors.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAL Education Group.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats ChineseInvestors.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses. In addition, it operates jzb.com, an online education platform that serves as a gateway for online courses offered through xueersi.com; and other Websites for specific topics and offerings, such as college entrance examinations, high school entrance examinations, graduate school entrance examinations, preschool education, and raising infants and toddlers, as well as mathematics, English, and Chinese composition. Further, the company provides educational content through mobile applications; operates mmbang.com and the Mama Bang app, an online platform focusing on children, baby, and maternity market; and provides consulting services for overseas studies under the Shunshun Liuxue name. Additionally, it offers tutoring services for students aged two through twelve under the Mobby brand; provides education and management consulting, and investment management and consulting services; and develops and sells software and networks, as well as offers related consulting services. The company also provides online advertising services; and engages in the sale of educational materials. As of February 28, 2018, the company's educational network included 594 learning centers and 465 service centers in 42 cities. TAL Education Group has a strategic agreement with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to promote future education through artificial intelligence. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

ChineseInvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S. capital markets, the U.S. legal system, and the U.S. Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, Website research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center. It provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Gabriel, California.

